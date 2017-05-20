A one off dream home

Reader’s homes never cease to amaze and this month’s featured property is pretty unique.

It’s a self build which took many years to complete, due in part to a rather lengthy planning process, but looking at it now we can all agree it must have been worth the wait.

Imagine sitting on your very own balcony, looking over your own private lake and watching the sunset over Louth’s very own St James Spire. Idyllic is the only word that comes to mind.

And the really great news is that this large detached family home in Keddington Louth, has just gone on the market for £795,000 with Bairstow Eves.