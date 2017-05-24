Open day raises cash for International Bomber Command Centre

The International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln received over £1,300 from a charity open day, assisted by volunteers from a firm of local accountants.

Visitors paid £5 each, which went straight into the centre’s funds to enable completion of the centre. More funds are set to be added to the total raised on the day thanks to those donating who could not attend.

Among the volunteers lending a hand were Duncan & Toplis team members Sandy Jarratt, Alistair Main, Sarah Davey, Rachel Barrett, Martin Kirk and David Gratton. The team helped take entrance fees and organise people for the guided tours on the day, undertaken by IBCC volunteers.

The IBCC started as a project in 2009. Since then, construction has started and the centre is set to open in December this year as a memorial and educational facility. The centre aims to honour the sacrifice made by pilots and crew from more than 60 countries.

Associate Director at Duncan & Toplis Alistair Main said: “We had a great day helping out at the open day as a team at the International Bomber Command Centre. It’s such an important project for the area. It not only commemorates so many who gave their lives during the Second World War, but it also means Lincoln has a landmark we can all be proud of.

“Judging by people’s enthusiasm today, we’re sure it’s going to be another reason to visit the county. We were impressed with the turnout and people’s generosity too.”

Director at the IBCC Nicky Barr said: “It was great to have Duncan & Toplis helping at our open day and really encouraging to see so many visitors taking part in the guided tours.

“The IBCC is set to be a point for recognition, remembrance and reconciliation for Bomber Command. It will provide the most comprehensive record of the command in the world and ensure that generations to come can learn of their vital role in protecting the freedom we enjoy today.”