Opportunity knocks for Lincoln charities

Lincoln Fashion Week is poised to make a comeback and there’s a special opportunity up-for-grabs for one lucky charity.

Organiser Lincoln BIG today announced that it is looking for a not-for-profit partner for Lincoln Fashion Week 2018, a high-profile event taking place from May 4th to 11th, 2018.

Our fashion extravaganza has already become a firm favourite in the city’s events calendar and last year we worked with Macmillan, who provided us with models for a live mannequin display at St Marks Shopping Centre.

Now we are looking for a charity partner who will work with us alongside sponsors the Waterside Shopping Centre, St Marks Shopping Centre and Pentagon.

Lincoln Fashion Week Manager Jess Wickham said the fun week will play an important role in helping people to feel great as well as look good. She is keen to hear from a wide range of charities, but especially those which encourage healthy lifestyles and wellbeing and help disadvantaged groups.

“We are urging charities to drop us an email, or telephone for more information, to express their interest in being our headline sponsor.

“We want to know what individual charities would be willing to do for Lincoln Fashion Week, how they might help to promote the event and what they are able to bring to the finale (on May 11).

“We are keen to progress with the planning of this key event, so we are encouraging people to get in touch with us by November 8. In the first instance, they should email Lincoln BIG Events & Promotions Manager Michael Armstrong. Charities wanting more information can also call 01522 842701.”

The charity which is eventually chosen as our partner will feature in all our promotional materials and will also benefit from a share of ticket sales for our fashion finale at Alive Church in Newland, Lincoln, on May 11th.

The call to charities will be followed by a presentation event at The White Hart Hotel, in Bailgate, Lincoln on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

Lincoln Fashion Week 2018 will have an aviation theme, which ties in with the centenary of the Royal Air Force celebrations – RAF100.