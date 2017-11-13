OrderWise crowned Midlands’ top family business

Lincolnshire-based business management software company OrderWise has been crowned the Midlands Family Business of the Year 2017, in the region’s biggest and only awards showcase for family owned and run firms.

Founded in 1991 by MD David Hallam, OrderWise is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading suppliers of dedicated stock management software for business.

The company was announced winner of the Midlands Family Business Awards’ headline award last night (Thursday, 9th November) at a glittering black-tie ceremony at The Velodrome, Derby Arena, attended by 300 guests including all this year’s finalists across the Awards’ ten categories, their sponsors, supporters, and independent judges.

With over 175 staff operating from its Saxilby head office, OrderWise works with organisations operating in a host of industry sectors, from manufacturing, distribution and retail, to healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and drink.

Highly Commended for Family Business of the Year are wholesale coffee roasting company RW Stokes & Sons, and specialist washing and dry-cleaning firm Micronclean.

Scooping the Best Small Family Business Award, for businesses with an annual turnover of up to £5 million, was Quadzilla Quads. Also based in Lincolnshire, Quadzilla Quads is the UK’s largest importer of road legal and off-road Quads, ATVs and buggies, and has a huge network of dealers across the UK, supplying items for the agricultural, sports and leisure sectors.

Northamptonshire manufacturer and online retailer of laundry, textile care, hygiene and cleaning products Ideal Manufacturing was a double winner on the night, winning the Manufacturing Excellence and the Best Use of Digital Awards.

Other winners of the 2017 Awards are Nottingham third generation, global packing firm, The Wilkins Group, which won the International Trade Award. Telecommunications business Airband Community Internet was named the Fastest Growing Family Business, Newark removals and logistics business Ballards Removals was crowned the Employer of the Year, and marine breakdown and emergency assistance organisation River Canal Rescue won the award for Service Excellence.

Individuals recognised in this year’s Awards are Steve Lloyd of Derbyshire Wholesale catering supplies distributor Magenta (UK) Ltd, who was named the Midlands’ Director of the Year, and founder of Lincolnshire’s Mtag Composites Nick Maltby, the Entrepreneur of the Year.

All forty-three finalists were automatically entered in to the People’s Choice Award sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants – which saw them face the public vote. The overall winner was River Canal Rescue.

The Awards are the only independent not-for-profit Awards for family businesses in the Midlands, and raise funds for charities supporting families and young people.

This year’s Awards are sponsored by Bonningtons, Barclays, Distinction, John Pye Auctions, MCS Event Pro, Morningside Pharmaceuticals, PwC, Royal London, RSA, Shakespeare Martineau LLP, and Streets Chartered Accountants. The Awards

The full line-up of Winners and Highly Commended in the 2017 Awards, are:

Family Business of the Year – sponsored by Bonningtons

Winner – OrderWise (Lincoln)

Highly Commended – RW Stokes & Sons (Lincoln)

Highly Commended – Micronclean (Skegness, Lincolnshire)

Best Small Family Business – sponsored by John Pye Auctions

Winner – Quadzilla Quads (Lincolnshire)

Highly Commended – River Canal Rescue (Stafford)

Highly Commended – Rydale Roofing Ltd (Newcastle, Staffordshire)

International Trade – sponsored by Barclays

Winner – The Wilkins Group (Nottingham)

Highly Commended – Bambino Mio (Northampton)

Highly Commended – WARD (Derbyshire)

Employer of the Year – sponsored by Royal London

Winner – Ballards Removals (Newark, Nottinghamshire)

Highly Commended – Morley Hayes (Derbyshire)

Highly Commended – River Canal Rescue (Stafford)

Director of the Year – sponsored by MCS Event Pro

Winner – Steve Lloyd, Magenta (UK) Ltd (Ilkeston, Derbyshire)

Highly Commended – Sanj Kumar, NK Motors (Derby)

Highly Commended – Des Ponsonby Corporate Solutions Logistics (Birmingham)

Best Use of Digital – sponsored by Distinction

Winner – Ideal Manufacturing (Northamptonshire)

Highly Commended – Dalycom (Leicestershire)

Highly Commended – Micronclean (Skegness, Lincolnshire)

Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by Morningside Pharmaceuticals

Winner – Nick Maltby, Mtag Composites (Lincolnshire)

Highly Commended – Redmond Peel, Airband Community Internet (Worcester)

Highly Commended – Sean Ramsden, Ramsden International (Grimsby, Lincolnshire)

Service Excellence – sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau LLP

Winner – River Canal Rescue (Stafford)

Highly Commended – Advance Performance UK (Peterborough)

Highly Commended – Systematic Print Management (Lincolnshire)

Manufacturing Excellence – sponsored by RSA

Winner – Ideal Manufacturing (Northamptonshire)

Highly Commended – A1 Flue Systems (Nottingham)

Highly Commended – GemPort Jewellery (Birmingham)

Fastest Growing Family Business – sponsored by PwC

Winner – Airband Community Internet

Highly Commended – NK Motors

Highly Commended – Rilmac Scaffolding

People’s Choice – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants

Winner – River Canal Rescue

Highly Commended – Open Study College

Highly Commended – OrderWise

Third generation family business The Wilson Organisation, runs the Awards. Its MD Charlotte Perkins, commented: “This is the eighth year for the Awards and once again, the Awards team, our panel of judges and each of our sponsors has been bowled over by the exceptional quality, pedigree, innovation and performance of each and every one of the finalists.

“As the regions only independent initiative to recognise and showcase the work and achievements of family businesses, yet again all the winners and finalists prove the vitality of the Midlands’ family business sector and its significant contribution to the region’s economy.”