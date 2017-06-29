Organiser sought for Cleethorpes Carnival

North East Lincolnshire Council is on the prowl for an events management company to take the reins of Cleethorpes Carnival for 2018.

This latest call for management follows a plea earlier this year ahead of a potential 2017 edition of the popular attraction.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t sufficient interest in taking it on for this year, leading the Council to pursue management for a potential 2018 edition.

The carnival has been running for 41 years, and has been one of the mainstay events in the resort’s calendar.

Last year’s event saw in excess of 70 charity and community floats make their way through Cleethorpes attracting around 25,000 people on the day.

The successful event management company will be expected to proactively seek new sponsorship and funding and also confirm what the remaining delivery cost to the Council will be.

In terms of private sponsorship, Young’s Seafood Limited has confirmed that they will make a £20,000 contribution which is carried over from the 2017 carnival.

The tender is open until Friday 28 July 2017 and can be accessed through YorTender – search in North East Lincolnshire Council opportunities, or reference DN284830.

Cllr Matt Patrick, portfolio holder for tourism, said: “We hope that by giving companies a much longer lead in time for handover of the carnival, we’ll be able to support this fantastic community event once again in 2018.”