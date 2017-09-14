Outdoor Cinema at Lincoln Castle

Bring a picnic and enjoy a unique classic cinema experience in the grounds of Lincoln Castle September 22nd, 2017 to September 24th between 6.30pm and 10pm , including A Knight’s Tale, Pretty Woman, and La La Land.

The Luna Cinema, the country’s leading open air cinema, is presenting three nights of classic films under the stars in the incredible setting of Lincoln Castle. Bring a picnic (or enjoy the food and drink on site) and gather your friends together for the most incredible cinematic experience.

Loosely based on the early life of William Marshal, A Knight’s Tale will be shown to mark the 800th anniversary year of the Battle of Lincoln, of which William Marshal was a hero.

The films on show are:

A Knight’s Tale (2001, PG, 132 minutes)

Pretty Woman (1990, 15, 119 minutes)

La La Land (2016, 12A, 128 minutes)

There is strictly limited capacity for the screenings, so make sure you book early to avoid missing out.