Part Exchange to the perfect home at Lakeside

Award-winning housebuilder Beal Homes is hosting a 5-day Part Exchange event at its picturesque Lakeside development at Waddington in Lincolnshire.

Lakeside is an immensely popular development of contemporary two, three and four bedroom family homes, just four miles south of Lincoln.

Beal is offering Part Exchange deals on five stunning properties at the event taking place at its Lakeside Marketing Suite from Thursday 23 February to Monday 27 February.

With extended opening hours (10am – 7pm) and an onsite free valuation service, Beal Homes can make prospective buyers a cash offer within just seven days.

The event will feature one of Beal’s deluxe four-bedroomed house types on each day:

Day 1: The Windsor – from £285,995

Day 2: The Swaledale – from £289,995

Day 3: The Charlton – from £380,995

Day 4: The Runswick – from £374,995

Day 5: The Canterbury – from £359,995

Each detached home comes with Beal’s enhanced View Home package, including luxury flooring, top brand kitchen appliances, contemporary lighting and fitted window blinds.

Construction on the 32-acre site began two years ago, and completion of the 160 homes and nature reserve is set for summer next year. The development is made up of a series of quiet cul-de-sacs set among established trees and landscaped areas, with lovely views of Lincoln’s hilltop cathedral, a nature reserve and the lake which gives the development its name.

Sue Waudby, Sales and Marketing Director at Beal Homes, said: “Our 5-day Part Exchange event is a great opportunity for existing homeowners to move up the property ladder without the worry of finding a buyer for their current home.

“Last year we sold more properties at our Lakeside development in Waddington than at any of our other developments – it’s an incredibly popular location.

“Waddington is a bustling town convenient to Lincoln, Newark and Sleaford and is very popular with commuters, as well as families looking to live in the quiet, picturesque Lincolnshire countryside.

“Our Part Exchange process is very smooth and straightforward, and we’ll have an experienced valuer at the event to answer questions and arrange free property valuations.”

As with all Beal properties, buyers are guaranteed a personal buying experience, enabling them to design and personalise their home to their own unique specification in Beal’s state-of-the-art Customer Selection Studio at the company’s East Yorkshire headquarters.

To take advantage of the Part Exchange deals, come to the Lakeside Marketing Suite, Station Road, Waddington, Lincoln, LN5 9FW, from 23-27 February between 10am – 7pm.