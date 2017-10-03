PC and civilian praised for saving a life

PC James Bateman and Leanne Broxholme have been awarded a Certificate of Commendation from Head of Crime T/D Chief Supt Chris Davison, in recognition of their work for ARC (Assisting Rehabilitation through Collaboration).

The award comes as a result of their part in helping to save the life of a man who they were visiting as a client of the ARC project. When James and Leanne found the man, it soon became clear he had taken a drugs overdose.

Commenting ahead of the awards ceremony next week T/D Chief Supt Chris Davison explained why the award was so thoroughly deserved. “The work of the ARC team puts them straight into the lives of the offenders in Lincolnshire with the most chaotic of lifestyles. On this occasion, it was only the tenacity and care of James and Leanne that led them to try and find the client, and when they did, it was their swift and decisive action that made sure that he survived. Whilst the work of James, Leanne and the others is rarely in the spotlight, ARC has reduced the re-offending rate of their cohort by 69%, improving the lives of the public, with far fewer victims, but also the lives of the clients, their friends and importantly, their families. I couldn’t be more proud of James and Leanne not only for this outstanding incident, but also for their ongoing commitment to making Lincolnshire a safer place”.

James, along with Leanne from Community Rehabilitation Company (CRC) were visiting a Lincoln premises when they were alerted to a man who was clearly very ill, suffering the potentially fatal effects of a heroin overdose. James was described as “a calming influence” throughout, providing emergency first aid and keeping the patient calm.

James said, “I am very proud to receive the award but I was just doing my job. You don’t think about it at the time as being anything above or beyond but it is really nice to have this acknowledgement.”