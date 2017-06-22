In Pictures – Lincolnshire show 2017

We trust Lincolnshire Today readers had a fabulous day at the Lincolnshire show this year.

As many of you will know the Lincolnshire Today marquee was buzzing throughout the two days and, we hope you’ll agree, the Moggies did a wonderful job of keeping guests entertained with live music.

And, it was good to see that even the showers weren’t able to dampen people’s enthusiasm. We look forward to seeing readers at other shows around the county in coming weeks. In the meantime, here’s a selection of some of our favourite pics from the show – do post us any images you happened to take and we’ll endeavour to include them in our magazine. Just email them to steve@blmgroup.co.uk.

We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who popped in to our marquee and of course our wonderful staff who worked tirelessly throughout the two days and on the run up to the show.