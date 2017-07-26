In Pictures – Round 3 of Formula Vintage season at Cadwell Park

By
Steve Fisher
-
65

After two fantastic rounds at Silverstone and Oulton Park, the Vintage Sports-Car Club’s Formula Vintage season moved onto the wonderful Cadwell Park for Round 3. 

 

Alongside the Club’s historic Shuttleworth and Nuffield Trophies featuring prestigious Trophy Races for Vintage, Pre-1961 and Pre-war Sports-Cars, the day also featured a number of the Club’s other special events, including the prestigious Spero & Voiturette Trophies Race for small capacity Racing Cars, the annual Frazer Nash Race and popular Triple-M Register MG vs Austin 7 Challenge.

Further complementing the day’s VSCC content, was the 500 Owners Association and the Morgan Challenge Race Series for their own Invited events.

Photo’s courtesy of Gordon Tulley.

 

