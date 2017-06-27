Pipers Crisps goes stateside after brand ink deal with US

Pipers Crisps will now be enjoyed by more Americans after the Brigg-based producer became the latest brand to partner with a US food importer.

The Lincolnshire brand has partnered with the Liberty Richter division of World Finer Foods who markets imported and domestic speciality foods in the United States.

Pipers Crisp Co. was founded by three British farmers with the aim of making potato chips just as they should taste.

“We source all our flavours from passionate producers across the world to ensure our taste and quality is second to none,” says Pipers Crisp founder Alex Albone. “They all share our vision of producing Britain’s finest, premium potato chips.”

World Finer Foods President and CEO Susan Guerin added: “Pipers Crisp Co. is a young and exciting brand with great values and a strong, loyal customer base in the UK.

“We think their brand attributes, not to mention their delicious chips, will resonate with U.S. consumers as well as with all trade channels and food service customers. We’re delighted to have them join the World Finer Foods family.”

For five years in a row, Pipers Crisp Co. has been voted Britain’s “Best Brand” of savoury snack by the readers of Fine Food Digest.

All varieties are gluten-free, wheat-free and barley-free, and Liberty Richter will market and distribute four flavours: Chedder & Onion; Sea Salt’ Black Pepper & Sea Salt, and Cider Vinegar & Sea Salt.