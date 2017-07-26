Plans for 196 Stamford homes get green light

Plans for 196 new homes in Stamford, on the edge of a main Lincolnshire A-road, have been given the green light by South Kesteven District councillors.

The proposed development on land between Empingham Road and Tinwell Road in Stamford was approved by the development control committee with eight councillors approving the scheme at the meeting, and one abstaining.

The developers plan a mixture of two storey and two-and-a-half storey properties on the site to the west of the town.

A number of affordable homes will also be built as part of the development, although no specific figure has been mentioned.