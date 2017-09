Plans have been submitted to North Kesteven District Council to transform a beauty spa in Sleaford into a wine bar.

The plans, submitted by a Dr Philip Harrison, would mean that the Vanilla beauty shop on Millstream Square would be changed into a wine bar.

A statement accompanying the application reveals that the bar would be open seven days a week serving a number of wines.

Councillors at North Kesteven District Council will consider the proposals at their next planning meeting.