Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership shortlisted for national awards

The Poacher Line Community Rail partnership which runs between Nottingham and Skegness, has been shortlisted for five categories in this year’s Association of Community Rail Partnerships (ACoRP) Community Rail Awards.

The nominations include best marketing communications campaign for the work done in partnership with Visit Lincoln to promote travel through the country. Skegness Station adopter Carolyn Sharp – along with her two canine friends Rupert and Charlie – have been shortlisted for outstanding volunteer contribution for their sterling work in keeping Skegness in tip top shape and helping visitors over the busy summer season.

In addition, Ancaster has also been nominated for ‘It’s your station’ for the fantastic work that Jon Moody from Sustrans and Ancaster Primary School have done to improve the station. Jon and Our Lady of Good Counsel School have also been recognised for the choir singing they entertained passengers with in Grantham and Sleaford at Christmas. In addition to this St George’s Academy in Sleaford have been shortlisted for the photo competition.

Donna Adams, community rail and stakeholder manager for East Midlands Trains, said: “We’re really proud to be helping to host this year’s ACoRP awards in Derby for the first time and we’re very excited and proud to have been shortlisted for so many awards this year. This is a massive credit to all of our community partners for their hard work and support.”

Paul Sanders, chair of the partnership, said: “Over the past year, we’ve worked hard to improve the Poacher Line for passengers, and I’m delighted these efforts have been recognised.

“These nominations are thanks to local heroes like Carolyn Sharp and her two dogs, who have volunteered at Skegness station for the past nine years. All would be deserving winners, and we’ll have our fingers crossed for them on the night.”

The winners will be revealed at a presentation evening held by ACoRP with East Midlands Trains in Derby on Thursday 5 October.