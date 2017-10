A 50-year-old Grimsby man has suffered stab wounds to his neck after an incident in the doorway of his own home.

The attack happened on Harold Street shortly after midnight on Friday, October 6th.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are asking for anyone who has any information that would help with enquiries.

If you saw anything that would help please call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 5 of October 6.”