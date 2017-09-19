Police detective accused of accessing confidential crime reports to face misconduct hearing

A police detective, Constable Julian McGill, is set to face a misconduct hearing accused of breaching professional standards regarding confidentiality.
It is claimed he accessed crime reports when he had no policing purpose and that conduct amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Confidentiality, Orders and Instructions and Duties and Responsibilities contrary to the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012.
The allegations are as follows:
- On 4 August 2016 at 14:57:40 he accessed his reference number when there was not a proper policing purpose for doing so.
- On 4 August 2016 at 14:58:24 he accessed a Crime Report relating to an allegation of harassment where he was the victim and did not have a proper policing purpose for doing so.
- On 4 August 2016 at 14:59:12 he accessed a Crime Report relating to an allegation of harassment where he was the victim and did not have a proper policing purpose for this access.
- On 4 August 2016 at 15:00:03 he accessed a Crime Report relating to an incident at his home address where he was the suspect and did not have a proper policing purpose for this access.
- On 17 August 2016 at 15:12:02 he accessed a Crime Report relating to an incident at his home address where he was the suspect and did not have a proper policing purpose for this access.
- On 18 August 2016 at 09:07:29 he accessed a Crime Report relating to an incident at his home address where he was the suspect and did not have a proper policing purpose for this access.
Each of the above allegations amount to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Confidentiality, Orders and Instructions and Duties and Responsibilities contrary to the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012 and are considered “a breach of the standards which are so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitute gross misconduct.”