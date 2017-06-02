Police force returns to normal as security state reduces

Lincolnshire’s Police force will be returning to business as normal following the national security state reducing from ‘critical’ to ‘severe’.

Commenting on the situation, Chief Constable Bill Skelly stresses: “This still means that an attack remains, ‘highly likely’ so members of the public should continue to be alert but not alarmed and not hesitate to contact us if they have any information or suspicions,” he said.

“I have just chaired the final Lincolnshire Resilience Forum, Strategic Co-ordination Group meeting in relation to the security situation and it has been agreed that the force will return to business as normal, while recognising that for many people across the country, life will never be normal again.”

Mr Skelly says he has thanked all his officers and staff for their absolutely superb response. “Everyone including officers and police staff, without hesitation, answered the call for extra commitment over the bank holiday to ensure the appropriate resources could be deployed where they were needed.

The interaction with the public has been commented upon positively and repeatedly throughout social media,” he said.