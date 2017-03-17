Police hunt for Monks Road arsonist after a serious attempt to cause danger to life

Police are appealing for information after an arson on Vine Street off Monks Road in Lincoln.

The incident was reported at just after 2 am on 15 March. It is believed that the offender/s entered the back garden and set the fire inside a shed adjoining the property at some point between 12 am and 2 am.

The back gardens are accessed via a passage from Monks Road which runs up to Lindum Terrace. It is between Vine Street and Lincoln college.

Lincolnshire’s Fire and Rescue team were called to put the fire out, which was well alight by then. No one was injured.

An image of a man who was in the area at the time of the incident has been and, although blurred, police hope someone may recognise the distinctive jacket.

“This appeared to be a serious attempt to cause danger to life. I would like to appeal for witnesses. Anybody who was in the area, or knows any information can contact me via 101” said DC 1265 Carla Dawson.