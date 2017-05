Authorities are investigating the theft of several hundred pounds worth of cosmetic products from the Boots store in the High Street, Mablethorpe, on Saturday 13th May.

The police would like to trace the woman in the CCTV image as she may be able to assist their enquiry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Billy Spence by calling 101 and quoting incident number 85 of 17th May.