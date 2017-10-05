Popular French market to return to Grantham

More than a dozen traders will sell French food, fashion and goods at the town’s Saturday market on October 14th.

An accordion player, family entertainment and vintage music will all feature throughout the day to welcome shoppers who will be able to sample French style food from 9am to 5pm.

A delicatessen, cheese, bread and patisserie, sausages, crepes, biscuits, a charcuterie and clothes and craft stalls will also decorate the event set around the Market Place.

SKDC’s Cabinet Member for Retail and the Visitor Economy, Cllr Nick Robins, told Lincolnshire Today: “This popular market returns for a third year and we can’t wait to welcome visitors and residents alike to take full advantage of a corner of France here in Grantham.”

To run the market, Conduit Lane and the Market Place will be closed to through-traffic on the day.