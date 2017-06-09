Post-election stability vital for businesses, says FSB

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is calling for political stability and a delay to the beginning of Brexit talks in the wake of the General Election result.

FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry said: “In the coming hours and days, business needs immediate reassurance from the government that emerges about how it will protect the economy from any political turmoil. The UK must be seen to remain open for business, with a government committed to supporting enterprise.

“It is important to go into the Brexit talks from a position of strength, focused on getting the best deal possible for trade and access to workers and skills. Negotiations should be led by a government and a Prime Minister that will be in place for the duration, and so we call for a delay to the scheduled start of negotiations rather than a rush to begin in 11 days’ time. The need for a transition period now becomes even stronger, providing the time to get Brexit right.

“In the days ahead, FSB members will want to see ministers appointed and a clear timetable for the coming weeks. We are ready to work with the government and all parties on what measures to bring forward.

“FSB secured a number of important commitments for small business in many of the party manifestos in this election, and we believe there will be strong support in the new Parliament for many of our asks – on business rates reform, on protecting the self-employed from unfair tax rises, and on tackling late payments by big companies to their small business suppliers.

“FSB has consistently engaged with major parties right across the political spectrum and will work positively and constructively with the government that emerges, and MPs and Peers across all parties.”