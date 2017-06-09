Pound falls after Theresa May’s election plan backfires

As one might expect, the pound fell sharply against other currencies after Theresa May’s election plan spectacularly backfired, resulting in a hung parliament.

As one might’ve expected, the value of sterling dropped overnight, but as European traders set to work this morning, it slipped further still.

Fortunately, the fall hasn’t been as spectacular as that seen when the government misjudged voters feelings over the Brexit last June, but traders were caught off guard somewhat as most had expected a landslide victory for the Conservative Party.

A weaker pound has supported the UK stock market over the last few months, particularly shares in companies which have a lot of business overseas.

Clearly the outcome will have a marked effect on how the government tackles the Brexit negotiations as Theresa May was hoping the election would pave the way for a hard Brexit but as former Business Secretary Sir Vince Cable has said “the whole Brexit approach will have to be rethought”.