Priceless? The value of marketing set to be debated in Lincoln

Lincolnshire Marketing Group (LMG), the Institute of Directors (IoD) and Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, in association with the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), are co-hosting their second event ‘The Value of Marketing’ on Wednesday 27th September 2017.

The event will feature presentations from two major UK brands – Pipers Crisps and Premier Inn. Alex Albone, Brand Owner at pipers Crisps and Mark Fells, Chief Customer Officer at Premier Inn will both give their take on the value of marketing.

This will be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A session where the two speakers will be joined by Jo Wilson from Lincolnshire Marketing Group and Fill the Gap Marketing and Adam Poole from the University of Lincoln Business School who will share their thoughts on how marketing can add value to a business. The evening also includes time to meet fellow professionals over wine and canapés.

Jo Wilson from the Lincolnshire Marketing Group commented: “We are delighted to once again join forces with the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce and the Institute of Directors to host this prestigious event about the value of marketing. It should appeal to businesses of all shapes and sizes – we hope that it gets everyone thinking and that it is the catalyst of more marketing happening locally in order to help Lincolnshire businesses to be even greater.”

Sue Charlesworth from IoD added: “Following the success of this collaboration in 2016 we are delighted to be now promoting the new topic in 2017.”

Charlotte Baxter from Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce said: “Awareness of marketing is a valuable tool in any businesses, and here at the Chamber, we’re dedicated to supporting local businesses to grow and develop.

“Key to achieving this is having the correct knowledge and understanding of the value of marketing, which is why we have teamed up again with LMG, IoD and the CIM to deliver this short insightful event.

“We want local businesses to better understand the value of marketing in order to recognise, utilise and develop the strengths in current marketing strategies. After a positive response to the first event last year, we are looking forward to seeing all delegates this year.”

The event will take place on Wednesday 27th September at the DoubleTree by Hilton Lincoln at 17.30. Tickets cost £22 for members and £32 for non-members.

For more information and to book your place please click here.