Priory Federation welcomes Cherry Willingham Community School

The Priory Federation of Academies Trust has welcomed Cherry Willingham Community School (CWCS) to the organisation.

The Priory has been named as preferred sponsor by the Department of Education (DfE) at will be responsible for the running of Cherry Willingham School from September 2017.

The move follows approaches by Lincolnshire County Council and the Department of Education to the Priory’s Board.

Trustees say they have been extremely impressed with the school and believe it will make an excellent partner to the four academies currently in the Trust.

Students and staff at CWCS will enjoy the same support and facilities offered to the existing academies.

Students will have the opportunity to join the Duke of Edinburg Award scheme and a variety of sports and arts programmes, as well as take part in a wide range of extracurricular activities at home and abroad.

The staff will become part of the Trust’s professional development programme and enjoy the career opportunities offered to existing employees.

It is expected that CWCS will officially join the Trust in September, subject to final DfE approval after the general election.

A senior team from the Priory will be working with CWCS Headteacher Elaine Stuiles, as well as with staff and students before and during the summer holiday in order to have all the necessary plans in place for the new academic year.

Howard Gee, Chair of the Trust, said: “We are impressed by the over-arching ethos at Cherry and feel that the school has much to contribute to our learning community.

“We are full of admiration for the positive learning environment, the commitment of the staff and the polite and enthusiastic students.

“We hope that Cherry’s decision to join us will enable it to continue to develop a wide range of opportunities for the children.

“There will be meetings over the next weeks with governors, parents, staff and students to ensure we communicate fully with everyone involved.”

Councillor Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, added: “We fully support this proposal for the Priory Federation of Academies Trust to be the preferred sponsor for Cherry Willingham School.

“The Priory has a strong track record of success as sponsor for a number of other schools in the area.

“Cherry Willingham has been waiting for an academy sponsor for some time, so we are pleased that this is now progressing.

“We look forward to seeing this partnership lead to improvements for Cherry Willingham School and to an excellent education for its children and you people.”