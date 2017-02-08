Professor Brian Cox and the Red Arrows send JET’s Fifth Anniversary Dinner to the Stars

To celebrate the work of the Jon Egging Trust (JET) and help raise vital funds for their Blue Skies and Inspirational Outreach programmes, JET held its fifth anniversary Dinner on the 3rd February 2017 at the National Space Centre in Leicester.

The dinner was hosted by its Patrons, Professor Brian Cox OBE FRS and Air Marshal Stuart Atha CB DSO MABSC RAF, and attended by the Red Arrows. During the evening not only were the guests addressed by both Patrons and the CEO, Dr Emma Egging, but also by three students who described their experiences and the difference the charity has made to their lives.

JET is supported by more than 500 military volunteers alongside 15 corporate partners to deliver its programmes in six regions across the UK. Over the last five years they have worked intensively with 327 young people on their Blue Skies youth engagement programme and an additional 8,885 young people through their Inspirational Outreach packages.

Dr Emma Egging, CEO of the Jon Egging Trust (JET) said: “None of our work improving the life chances of young people would be possible without the help of our dedicated staff, partners, funders, volunteers and advocates. Their continued support is more vital than ever as we continue to grow and work towards our target of working in 9 regions and helping 10,000 young people a year by 2020. I am enormously grateful to them for their support past and present and extremely excited about what more we can achieve through working together in the future. I am proud of the young people who have graduated through our programmes during the past five years, and of the difference to so many young people’s lives that has been, and continues to be made in Jon’s name.”

Professor Brian Cox, a patron of the Trust said: ”It is immensely rewarding and inspiring to be a patron of JET. There are young people in Britain today who for a multitude of reasons, have a difficult time and with that comes low self-esteem and low aspirations for the future. These are youngsters with immense untapped potential. That’s where JET comes into its own – it gives them that vital sense of possibility and purpose; affirms their self-worth, and from there they grow in confidence and self-belief. Everyone deserves the chance to be the best they can be; it’s quite wonderful to see how these youngsters respond when given that chance.”

Air Marshal Stuart Atha, a patron of the Trust said: “Through investment in training and education both the Royal Air Force and JET unlock potential in young men and women, like Jon Egging, that is often hidden and untapped. I am delighted and grateful that so many of the Royal Air Force, including our Chief of The Air Force, Sir Stephen Hillier, from across so many stations have given so much of their time in the past year. In the next year we can take JET to even greater heights by raising awareness and funds in order that many more young men and women are inspired to raise their horizons and their game.”