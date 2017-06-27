Professor Green joins Craig David’s Cleethorpes gig

Hot off his Glastonbury performance, Craig David is gearing up for his Cleethorpes appearance with special guests Professor Green and Sigma in tow.

As previously reported, Craig will headline the Meridian Showground on 14 July with Sigma, but now the stage will be warmed up by rapper Professor Green.

With two studio albums under his belt – 2010’s All Till I’m Dead and its 2011 follow-up At Your Convenience – Green has carved out a name for himself.

In November 2011 he topped the UK singles charts with ‘Read All About It’ featuring Emeli Sandé on vocals.

The pair were invited to perform on the X Factor making Green the first rapper to appear on the show.

As well as winning awards for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop/Grime Act and Best Dancefloor Filler, Green has also been nominated for a number of other awards including the 2012 Brit Award for Best British Male.