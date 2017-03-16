Programme unveiled for Lincs International Chamber Music Festival

The Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival has unveiled its 2017 programme, which welcomes some of the finest artists to Lincolnshire from 29 July to 6 August.

Entitled ‘Romance and Revolution’, this year includes everything from classical chamber music and an evening of jazz improvisation, through to a dance afternoon at Grimsthorpe Castle, a staged performance of Pride and Prejudice Live with Parent Trap star Hayley Mills and a highly entertaining evening of regal music narrated by Olivier Award winner Henry Goodman.

Since its inception in 2004, the Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival has worked to bring classical music to the widest possible audience, with events both in Lincoln itself and towns throughout the county. For many of the more rural audiences across the county, the festival is an important and valuable cultural highlight, offering them a rare opportunity to enjoy high quality live art.

Now in his tenth year, Festival Artistic Director Ashley Wass promises to continue this great tradition, alongside his newly appointed Co-Artistic Director, the violinist Matthew Trusler.

The 2017 festival launches with a performance celebrating one of the most vibrant and dynamic young orchestras in the UK. Under the baton of Thomas Carroll, the Orpehus Sinfonia will perform beautiful serenades by Elgar, Dvořák and Tchaikovsky.

Festivities continue when screen star Henry Goodman takes to the stage with Mary Bevan (soprano) and Anna Tilbrook (piano) in a highly entertaining look at the richly historied relationship between music and the monarchy. Written by Ian Skelly – a familiar voice from BBC Radio 3 and speech writer for HRH the Prince of Wales – the story will be told from the perspective of the first Master of the King’s Musick, Nicholas Lanier.

On Monday 31 July, Trio Apaches and Mary Bevan (soprano) mark the 100th anniversary of the Russian revolution with Shostakovich’s Blok Songs, a rare performance of Roslavets’ Third Trio, plus Rachmaninoff’s Trio élégiaque in D minor. Two thirds of the Trio – Matthew Trusler and Ashley Wass – return on Tuesday 1 August for a special concert celebrating their first year as Co-Artistic Directors of the Festival, and their respective 40th birthdays. The performance brings together some of the pieces they have most relished performing together over the course of their careers.

From early August, events turn to theme of romance, with a number of concerts celebrating the bicentenary of Jane Austen’s death. On Wednesday 2 August, the Solem Quartet, Thomas Carroll (cello), Anna Tilbrook (piano), Mary Bevan (soprano) and Guy Braunstein (violin) perform works Jane Austen knew and loved in a programme affectionately entitled Jane’s Jukebox. The Austen celebrations continue on Saturday 5 August with a dance afternoon held by the Lincolnshire Regency Society and a performance of Pride & Prejduice Live. Screen legend Hayley Mills will narrate Austen’s beloved work in the stunning surroundings of Grimsthorpe Castle, with Carl Davis’ score performed by Matthew Trusler (violin) and Ashley Wass (piano).

The festival continues to offer exciting and novel children’s concerts this year, with two performances featuring mime sensation Les Bubb in collaboration with Trio Apaches on Tuesday 1 and Thursday 3 August. Also on Thursday’s programme is an evening of incredible piano improvisation with Harry the Piano. The following day, the Solem Quartet and Guy Braunstein (violin) present 20th Century works as they reach milestone anniversaries, including Gershwin’s Lullaby for String Quartet and Ravel’s Sonata for Violin and Cello. The festival culminates on Sunday 6 August with a performance of Anglo-French music at St Katherine’s Church, Lincoln.