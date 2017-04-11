Racecourse’s ‘Face of Ladies Days’ is chosen

A Lincolnshire lady who loves to dress up for a day at the races has been selected as the ‘Face of Ladies Days’ for 2017 at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Megan Grundy, who is from Gainsborough and studied fashion at college in Lincoln, was chosen from all the entrants who applied to become the ambassador for the racecourse’s two Ladies’ Days of 2017 – on Friday, 2nd June and Saturday, 22nd July.

The 24-year-old will:

Take part in a photoshoot at the race meeting on Easter Monday showcasing the fashion sponsor’s clothing and receive a photobook as a memento;

Have her image displayed on artwork for both Ladies’ Days, including billboards in the Lincoln, Grimsby and Cleethorpes areas, flyers, posters, print and digital advertising;

Be given a table for four people at both Ladies’ Days, including Betfred & Lincs FM Ladies’ Day in July;

Receive two tickets for Jockey Club Live on Saturday, 19th August, starring Kaiser Chiefs;

Get the chance to join the best dressed judging panel at each of the Ladies’ Days.

Megan, a support worker for adults with learning disabilities, said: “I’m blown away that I was chosen. I’m very fashion orientated and feel that the races are one of the few opportunities left for ladies to get properly dressed up and feel fabulous. I started going to the races five years ago, my mum purchased me my first ever hat and I was blown away by the atmosphere since when I’ve been hooked and attend races with family and friends.

“I’m much better at dressing for the races than betting on them! I can’t wait to start my role as the ‘Face of Ladies Days’ and I’m so excited to be able to assist Market Rasen Racecourse. I’ve been given the chance to be on the panel for the best dressed lady award in July and I’m especially looking forward to that.”

Nadia Powell, General Manager, Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Ladies’ days are one of the great success stories of the horse racing industry, helping to boost attendances for the country’s second most popular spectator sport which attracted six million visitors across Britain last year.

“These occasions at Market Rasen Racecourse are hugely popular so we are delighted to have appointed Megan as our ‘Face of Ladies Days’ in 2017. We were overwhelmed by the number of entries and the interest that it has generated.”

On the day of Megan’s photoshoot – Easter Monday – the racecourse is promising a fantastic family day out with an array of free entertainment, including a Kids Carnival and appearances at intervals by children’s favourites Bing & Flop.