Renowned raconteur to raise funds for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

World renowned raconteur, Rob Caskie will visit Lincoln in October this year to tell the heroic tale of two British explorers, Scott and Shackleton.

The motivational talk, which will take place at The Engine Shed at the University of Lincoln on Monday 16 October, will tell the tale of the two great explorers, of human struggle and triumph of the human spirit.

The event is being organised by Savills Lincoln and Brewin Dolphin, with all proceeds going to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

It is the brain child of Andrew Pearce, a Director and Head of Farm Agency at Savills in the Midlands. He has also been a trustee of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance since 2006.

Andrew said: “It is just over 100 years since Sir Ernest Shackleton and Captain Robert Scott vied with each other and the Norwegians to be the first to conquer the last frontier of Antarctica.

“The epic tales of their discovery and journeys are truly spellbinding and are a genuine testament to heroism and human endurance.

“Rob Caskie has been recognised by The Royal Geographical Society and he has the ability to inspire rooms full of people by passionately sharing extraordinary real-life stories.”

Rob added: “As a master storyteller, I share human stories which engage audiences and challenge the way they interact, work and lead their lives.

“My stories are essentially about human beings in extremis and their behaviour when the chips are down. Epics of human struggle and triumphs of human spirit create fantastic canvasses by which modern situations are measured.

“I am really pleased that Savills and Brewin Dolphin have invited me to visit Lincoln and through their generous sponsorship of this event, I hope that you will all join me for what will be an enlightening evening.”

Tickets are now on sale priced at £15, including drinks and canapés on arrival. All proceeds will go to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. For more information or to purchase tickets, go visit the website or call 01522 548468.