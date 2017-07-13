£40m investment for RAF Coningsby Typhoon fighter jets

RAF Coningsby Typhoon fighters are to get a fresh £40 million investment in technology to improve their defences.

Sir Michael Fallon the Defence Secretary announced: “cutting-edge” improvements will enable the Typhoons to continue carrying out missions, such as protecting the UK’s airspace and continuing missions over Iraq and Syria.

He adds: “growing defence budget” will ‘give UK forces the defences they need to protect them, their kit and the people of Britain’ will help them to face “ever-evolving threats”

“The RAF’s Typhoon jet is already a state-of-the-art combat aircraft that protects the UK both at home and abroad, but today’s announcement is a clear example of how it is being continually enhanced and upgraded so it remains as effective tomorrow as it is today.”

The contract has been awarded to UK-based company Leonardo and will upgrade the aircraft’s Defensive Aids Sub System (DASS), which protects it from both enemy planes and missiles launched from the ground.

It will run over two years and sustain 65 high-value jobs at the company’s site in Luton as well as 41 jobs at BAE Systems in Warton, Lancashire.

It comes as RAF pilots test advanced weapons and software upgrades for the Typhoon.

DASS provides a set of self-defence sensors and countermeasures which detect and evaluate potential threats and automatically deploy the most effective countermeasure.

It includes electronic support measures, missile warning, on-board electronic countermeasures and towed radar decoys.