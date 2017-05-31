RAF to throw more weight behind Scampton air show

The RAF has confirmed it will be sending more of its frontline fighting force to Scampton air show – adding to the already exciting array of RAF assets due to take to the skies this September.

Visitors will now have the chance to get up close and personal with these awe inspiring flying machines and walk amongst the RAF’s premier aircraft in the static display park.

The RAF will be sending both its frontline fighter/ground attack aircraft to the static line up; the Typhoon and two Tornados. Joining them on static display will be a Hawk T1, as flown by the Red Arrows, and more modern T.2. A twin engine King Air and two Tucano trainers have also been added to the static line-up, along with the Tutor basic trainer.

Airshow Director Paul Sall is delighted with the RAF participation and told Lincolnshire Today Magazine, “The support from the RAF for this inaugural airshow is truly exceptional. Scampton Airshow will offer the East of England a unique opportunity to see these aircraft, their crews and, of course, their international counterparts from France and Belgium, along with others to be announced at a later date, at close quarters. This really does stand to be a colourful and awe inspiring sight.”

Visitors can look forward to being immersed in a feast of aviation, meeting crews from around the world, getting up close to aircraft in the static park, as well as experiencing the amazing five-hour flying display. All of this, plus as a whole host of colourful activities happening on the ground, Scampton Airshow is perfect for families and admission is free to under 16s.