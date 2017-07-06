Rat Pack Live brings the cool to Skegness this summer

The definition of cool still lives on today with Rat Pack Live, an all-new show for 2017.

Immerse yourself into an evening of class, with the music of three gentlemen – Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jnr and Frank Sinatra – who were the definition of swing through the 50s and 60s.

Rat Pack Live celebrates the music and performances that sold out all over the world. Each of them had their own style and pizazz, but as a combination they were unstoppable.

With hits such as ‘Luck Be A Lady’, ‘The Lady Is A Tramp’, ‘That’s Amore’, ‘My Way’, ‘Mr Bojangles’, ‘That’s Life’, ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin’, ‘New York, New York’ and many more.

This Swingsational Tour is a lavish treat authentically capturing the magic of Dean, Sammy and Frank through their Vegas heyday.

Featuring the patter and razzmatazz of Live Band in this concert spectacular.

The event takes place on Saturday 22 July. Visit the website for bookings.