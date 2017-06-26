Reconstruction works on the A151 Grimsthorpe

Reconstruction works begins on the A151 Grimsthorpe on 27th June to give a 1,100m stretch of the carriageway a new lease of life from the Forstedd Hill junction eastwards.

The council have advised that the works will take around four weeks, weather permitting.

During the improvements, there will be an overnight road closure in place Monday to Friday, between the hours of 8pm and 6am, except on Friday 30th June when no works will be taking place.

During the closure, traffic will be diverted via the A151, A1, B1174, A52 and A15.

Access will be maintained for residents, but there will be a speed limit of 10mph on site for safety.

A highways spokesperson said: “This section of road has come to the end of its working life, so it’s essential we reconstruct it.

“We encourage motorists to allow additional time for their journeys while the work is taking place, and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”