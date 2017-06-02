Red Arrows given permission to display for 2017 season

After months of training, the Red Arrows’ 2017 display season is officially getting underway.

Earlier today, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team was formally awarded its Public Display Authority (PDA).

It marks the start of the 53rd season for the team, which aims to showcase the excellence of the Royal Air Force and represent the United Kingdom.

The Red Arrows’ nine fast-jet pilots are expected to perform more than 60 displays, involving precision flying, in front of millions of people across the country and overseas this summer.

Leading the team for his third and final year will be Red 1, Squadron Leader David Montenegro.

The 40-year-old, who was previously in the Squadron as a team pilot between 2009 and 2011, said: “More than six months of preparation, training and teamwork goes into a Red Arrows season and the award of Public Display Authority is a milestone moment for the entire Squadron.

“However, this focus and dedication shown by the team pilots, engineers and support staff alike does not stop now – the season is equally high-tempo and varied.

“Everyone in the Red Arrows relishes the opportunity to represent the Royal Air Force and Armed Forces and display to large, enthusiastic audiences across the UK and beyond, which is a huge honour and tremendously rewarding.”

All Red Arrows pilots are from frontline squadrons and, before joining the team, operated jets such as the Tornado or the Typhoon – helping the Royal Air Force to project influence for the UK and secure the skies 365 days a year.

Gaining PDA was a poignant day for those pilots joining the team for the first time in 2017 – Flight Lieutenants Toby Keeley and Dan Lowes.

Red 3, Flight Lieutenant Lowes, said: “After seven months of hard training throughout the entire team, it’s was a fantastic feeling when we were awarded Public Display Authority. For me, personally, this is an incredibly satisfying achievement in my career.”



