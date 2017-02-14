Rejuvenation of Lincoln High Street proposed

In a bid to make the area more attractive to shippers and bolster local businesses, a project to give a section of Lincoln High Street has been proposed.

The work would see the recently-pedestrianised area between Tentercroft Street and St Mary’s Street paved in natural stone with new seating and signage installed and would be sequenced to minimise disruption to businesses, residents and pedestrians.

There are also plans for a ‘gateway’ feature to be installed near the junction with Tentercroft Street, providing a welcoming focal point for the area. Themes being explored include linking the ‘gateway’ with the historic uphill quarter and the Magna Carta. This would be reliant on private-sector funding.

The £800,000 improvements would create a more open and pleasant space, with the potential for activities such as street markets and outdoor cafes.

It would also strengthen the connection with the existing shopping area north of the level crossing, attracting greater footfall and encouraging more people to use local businesses.

The scheme would be delivered by Lincolnshire County Council using part of the £2.7 million granted by Central Government (via Department for Communities and Local Government) as Growth Point Pump Priming funds to “help unlock growth in Lincoln”.

Cllr Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “The work would make this area much more attractive and will seamlessly link this part of the city with up the hill area around the cathedral and castle. The new look would be much more in keeping with the city’s historic identity and would be a significant improvement on its current state.”

Cllr Colin Davie, Executive Member for Economic Development, said: “This would give this part of the High Street a new lease of life. Combined with the recent opening of the East West Link Road, this work would really open up this area of central Lincoln, creating new opportunities. And that would help attract investment, fuelling growth and prosperity.”

The proposals will be discussed at a meeting of the Economic Scrutiny Committee next week.