Residential led development for 1,450 homes comes to market near Sleaford

A residential development opportunity near Sleaford with outline planning permission for 1,450 new homes and complementary uses has come to the market through Savills Nottingham. The Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) site, known as Handley Chase, is located to the south of the village of Quarrington which lies around one mile south west of Sleaford town centre.

The Greenfield site, which is being marketed on behalf of Sleaford Property Developments Limited, is situated to the south of London Road and Stump Cross Hill. It forms a natural extension to the existing settlement of Sleaford and will form the new southern edge of Quarrington. It is principally bound by residential dwellings and open, flat agricultural land.

In addition to 1,450 new homes, the site also has outline planning permission for a primary school, care home, local centre, public open space, sports pitches and allotments.

Ann Taylor of the development team at Savills Nottingham, comments: “This opportunity offers the potential for the successful bidder to be at the forefront of this exciting development scheme, creating a new residential community to the south of Quarrington. It also presents the chance for the developer to work alongside our client to establish themselves as a key partner in the longer term strategy for housing delivery across the site.

“These serviced land parcels provide the market with a flexible and easy workable solution for delivering houses. Sleaford Property Developments Limited has a clear vision to create a new destination in Lincolnshire with a real desire to see the site come forward and be successful. They have already committed to building the first 31 executive houses in conjunction with T. Balfe Construction to set the tone for high quality housing design and placemaking. We are hopeful that we can initially secure interest in one or two key parcels of development to give the scheme momentum and scale. Perhaps a regional and volume house builder would be complementary, offering the market a different product whilst creating some synergy on site.”

Savills commercial team led by Victor Ktori is also marketing the local centre and care opportunities on site, with legal support from Roythornes, Spalding office.