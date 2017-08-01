Revealed: New enterprise village plans for Grantham

Plans have been submitted for a new enterprise village in Grantham, which, if approved, will see an enterprise village constructed 1.5 miles south of the town centre.

The project would mean new freehold commercial building plots of approximately 15 workspace units totalling 4400 sq.m. being available to small businesses, valued between £55,000 and £190,000 and will offer clients the land to commence their own construction projects by spring of 2018, if they get the green light from planners.

The developer, Haywood Estates, is a firm that specialises in the development of business parks and believe that the scarcity of freehold commercial building land in various parts of the East Midlands, available at a size and budget that small businesses can afford, is stifling the growth of dynamic entrepreneurial businesses.

Roy Haywood, Chief Executive of Haywood Estates said: “Our approach is different to most developers. We acquire the land and gain planning consent, then develop all of the infrastructure for the Enterprise Village.

“This includes creating estate access roads and installing all of the mains services – electricity, water, sewerage, land drainage, telecommunications, street lighting, landscaping of the general areas, pedestrian pathways and estate signage.

“We then offer individual freehold commercial building plots for sale within the Enterprise Village, which are suitable for construction of new factories, offices and workshops.

“This method of development reduces the costs for small businesses, provides a professional and attractive location and makes the whole process less daunting for them.

“Business owners would much prefer to invest in their own land and property, rather than pay rent to a landlord over an extensive period, and be able to design a building that will better suit their current and future operational needs.”

Executive Lincolnshire county councillor for Economy and Place Colin Davie says: “We welcome the planned investment by Haywood Estates in new business units for Grantham.

“Their project is one which we have tracked with interest since we introduced them to Lincolnshire’s investment opportunities some two years ago at MIPIM.

“We believe that their proposed construction of approximately 15 workspace units totalling 4400 sq.m. will have significant benefits for the county not least in that the units are expected to support up to 100 new jobs”.