Revesby Country Fair – perfect for all the family

The Revesby Country Fair is an annual event offering a compelling cross section of country living at its best.

This year the main ring will once again be packed full of activities, with some new additions to enthral and delight.

Rosedale florist and Wellyboots florists will be giving demonstrations in the flower marquee, while Fairburns Eggs will have an interactive exhibit with local celebrity chef Rachel Green.

There’ll also be local musicians on hand to keep visitors entertained, while the little ones can have the time of their lives with the circus workshop.

There’ll be some 220 trade stands from all across the country in attendance, offering everything from homewares to garden design and furniture.

Then, of course, there are opportunities you might never have any other time of the year. Here you can watch horses having their new shoes made, or see a celebrity chef in action. There’s all this and more.

The show takes place on Sunday August 6. For more information, visit the website.