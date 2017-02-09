RnB great to visit Lincolnshire

One of RnB’s most iconic names Alexander O’Neal is coming to Lincolnshire on Friday, April 7th.

He will be appearing at Lincoln’s Engine Shed, with his nine piece all star band, in celebration of his 1987 masterpiece HEARSAY, which was widely regarded as one of the greatest RnB albums of all time.

Spending over 2 years in the UK album charts and selling over 700,000 copies the album was certified triple platinum by the B.P.I.

Hearsay launched seven charting singles, Fake, Criticize, Never Knew Love Like This, The Lovers, (What Can I Say) To Make You Love Me and Sunshine.

With his heart firmly in the music industry and a loyalty in the thousands that still buy his records O’Neal’s passion to keep his sound alive is ever present

Tickets are on sale now at £32.50