Robert Bell officially opens new office

Robert Bell & Company has officially opened its additional office at Lindsey Court to and assembled company of over 160 guests.

It has been 145 years since the firm – then known as Parish & Co – moved into its current Old Bank Chambers offices in Horncastle.

The new offices will house the residential lettings department, with five staff members on the ground floor. It will also be home to the auction and commercial departments.

Robert Bell said this will allow for more room at its existing office at Old Bank Chambers to expand the agricultural and residential sales departments.

The firm thanks all the professional firms and contractors who helped breathe new life in the building.