Rowers to benefit from new £6,500 platform on River Ancholme

North Lincolnshire Council and Ancholme River Trust have invested £6,500 to install a new rowing club platform in Brigg on the River Ancholme.

The platform will be used by rowers and canoeists from nearby clubs and support their range of activities on the river.

Both clubs work with the local community and have thriving youth training programmes, so the platform will open up more opportunities for them.

Last year many of the fishing platforms along the River Ancholme were upgraded in a joint initiative with the River Trust and Scunthorpe Amalgamated Anglers Club.

The work forms part of a series of works along the River Ancholme to improve the recreational facilities in the Ancholme Valley and adjacent villages.

Further developments are planned to increase the cycling provision and improve the landscape of Ancholme Valley Way through tree and hedge planting.

Cllr Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council and Chair of Ancholme River Trust, said:

“We are working with all users of the River Ancholme to help them improve their facilities in a bid to make the river a major recreational destination. The River Ancholme has huge potential and we plan on taking full advantage of this.

“In addition we are working closely with landowners to support landscape improvements in the wider valley and will be launching a new landscape improvement grant jointly with the Woodland Trust very soon.

“These improvements complement the work being carried out on the Ancholme Valley Way, which means that not only rowers, swimmers and canoeist can enjoy the River Ancholme but walkers and cyclists can take in the stunning views.”