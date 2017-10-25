Boston-born runner celebrates 40 years with 40 challenges

After turning 40 earlier this year, Nicola Photiou decided to undertake 40 different running challenges to raise funds for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Born and raised in Boston, Nicola has a rather personal reason for wanting to support our Charity.

Two years ago, the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance was dispatched after her father, James Smith, collapsed while fishing.

One of our crew accompanied him to hospital in a land ambulance, but sadly he passed away later that day.

In the seven months since her birthday, Nicola has already completed thirty of her forty challenges.

She has so far run a combined distance of 186 miles at different events including 10ks, half marathons and relays.

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done for our dad, but I am forever grateful to everyone who tried to help him on that day including the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance crew,” Nicola said.

“The Boston Half Marathon was a particularly special event for me, as it took me on a route around the places I used to go as a child and also took me past the church I was married at and where my dad is now buried.”

With five months left to complete the final ten challenges, Nicola hopes to end on a high with the 15-mile Belvoir Challenge in Leicester next February.

Nicola has set herself a target of £400. You can sponsor her here.