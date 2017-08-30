Charity runners to raise cash for Scunthorpe hospice

A group of charity runners are set to put their best foot forward to raise cash for a local hospice.

The 20-strong group will join thousands of runners in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne for the world’s biggest half marathon – the Great North Run – in September.

Setting off from the Tyne Bridge, they’ll complete their 13.1 mile challenge at the coastal resort of South Shields – all in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hospice in Scunthorpe.

Hospice Fundraiser Sharon Tune said: “This year’s we’ve got a fantastic mix of novice half-marathon runners, as well as experienced long standing supporters, not just from the Scunthorpe area, but all around the UK.”

Lindsey Lodge Hospice is run as an independent charity to provide specialist care for patients with life limiting illnesses from North Lincolnshire.

It aims to provide specialist palliative care for day and inpatients to the highest standard, consisting of symptom management, emotional support and end of life care.