Runners take to London Marathon in aid of Air Ambulance

Two Farmers, a finance manager and a tattoo designer are among those undertaking the London Marathon this weekend in aid of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

For some of the runners this will be the biggest challenge of their life so far as they undertake their first marathon, while for others it will be their latest marathon, but one thing unites them all, the fact that each one will raise at least £2,500 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance – enough to fund one life-saving mission.

CEO Karen Jobling said: “Running a marathon is not an easy feat at all, and Sunday will be the culmination of months of hard work and dedication as the runners take on the challenge.

“Every one of those running for us will do so in the knowledge that their efforts will help our Charity continue to save lives in Lincs & Notts every single day of the year. Hopefully this will help to further motivate them as they make their way around the 26mile course.”

The Charity receives no direct Government or National Lottery funding so relies on people, organisations and businesses to ensure it can continue to save lives in Lincs & Notts. Over the next year it will cost in the region of £2.5 million to keep the iconic yellow Ambucopter in the skies – an average of £2,500 per mission.

Jeremy Jones from Bracebridge Heath is among the crop of runners raising money for the charity this year. He works part time at Mill Lodge pub in Lincoln and is also a tattoo designer. This will be his first marathon, but he has been running for 15 years and has run numerous road and trail 10ks and half marathons, including last year’s Great North Run.

He said: “After competing in races across the county I have seen the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance attend to other runners. I think it is important to support a charity that is close to my heart and so relevant to me and my family. I am looking forward to the physical challenge, the experience, and the opportunity to continue to raise money for a great charity.”

If these stories have spurred you on, why not sign up for your own challenge?

There are still places left for the Nottingham 10k on May 28. Entry is free, the charity just asks that you pledge to raise at least £50 in sponsorship. To sign up email k.carter@ambucopter.org.uk.

These are just a few of the many sponsored sporting events that you can take part in. To tell the charity your challenge email fundraising@ambucopter.org.uk.