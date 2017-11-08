Santa spectaculars to raise cash for air ambulance charity

The Yorks & Lincs Air Ambulance is looking for people to don Santa suits and join its team to help raise money by taking part in one of two great Santa spectaculars.

Get on Santa’s nice list by signing up now to run, walk or jog in one of the Santa Fun Runs organised by two local Rotary Clubs.

There are a number of runs to pick from.

Will it be the Stamford Burghley Rotary Club fun run on December 10 starting at 11.30am? The route will be 5km and entry is £14 for adults and £7 for children. Visit the website to sign up.

Or, will you choose the Lincoln event, organised by the Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia which will take place on December 17 starting at 11.30am? This route will be 3.5km long and entry is £12. Visit the website to sign up.

Every penny raised really will make a difference. If you sign up to either of these events, you will be directly contributing to the life-saving work that our crews undertake on a daily basis. It really is a great way to raise money and have some fun in the process.

Both fun runs will provide you with a Santa outfit before the race and you will receive a commemorative medal upon finishing your run. Even dogs can use their Santa paws and join in the fun.

Don’t forget to let the charity know you’re taking part by emailing fundraising@ambucopter.org.uk or calling the fundraising team on 01522 548469 so you can receive a sponsor form.

Every penny raised will help to ensure the charity can continue to respond to around 1,000 life-threatening incidents every year.