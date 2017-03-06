Grimsby’s Saucy Fish a social media hit

Grimsby seafood brand The Saucy Fish Co. has reached 13 million consumers with its ‘Frozen Just got Cooler’ digital campaign one month after its launch in over 550 Sainsbury’s nationwide.

Video plays a big part in the digital activity, especially across social media, with the brand’s frozen video content racking up in excess of 600,000 views just half way through the campaign.

In a move to make frozen ‘cooler’, the UK’s first and only fish CoolBrand have teamed up with Jamie Oliver’s Food Tube and digital influencer Katie Pix to create a series of five social recipes video’s, using Saucy’s five new frozen products.

The latest instalment features the brand new Saucy Sea Bass with Salsa Verde. Published last week, the video has already received 150,000 views across social channels. Paid media activity around frozen has also reached in excess of 12 million people, with an interest in food, from across the UK.

Anne Laudage, Brand Manager at The Saucy Fish Co., said: “We’re thrilled with how well the new Saucy frozen range has been received and initial results are extremely positive. Our ‘Frozen Just Got Cooler’ digital campaign set out to inspire a new generation of shoppers, catching them online through captivating content.

“2017 has already been a great year for The Saucy Fish Co., not only with the UK frozen launch but also internationally as we continue to grow the brand overseas.”

Last year, The Saucy Fish Co. was named the number one Global Seafood Brand, judged against nineteen other leading seafood brands from across the world.