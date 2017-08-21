Saucy makes Grimsby cooler

Grimsby’s home grown ‘CoolBrand’ Saucy Fish Co. has officially made their hometown cooler.

The company’s ‘Grimsby Just Got Cooler’ messaging is now displayed on the town boundary sign, welcoming everyone to Grimsby.

Saucy Fish launched a frozen range in the UK earlier this year, with their ‘Frozen Just Got Cooler‘ digital campaign, which inspired the new Saucy signs in Grimsby.

Further up the A180 road, Saucy Fish have also sponsored the Lockhill roundabout, with a selection of playful banners.

Board Vice Chair at the Humber Local Enterprise Partnership, Stephen Savage, said: “The Saucy Fish Co. are known for being one of Humber’s most vibrant brands, so it’s great to see them adding a splash of colour to Grimsby.

“The brand have done an amazing job at innovating over the past seven years, acting as market leaders in the seafood industry and really are a success story the local region should be proud of.”