Scam Alert on Bogus officials

Authorities have reissued security advice to residents about burglaries committed by criminals dressed as bogus officials.

Elderly people and vulnerable individuals are often the main targets of such criminals.

People dressed as officials try and con their way in to people’s houses, then distract them while stealing money and valuables.

These individuals often wear convincing uniforms and impersonate gas workers, water board officials and kitchen fitters amongst others.

Detective Inspector John Cram, from Scunthorpe Communities Investigation Team said: “We’re asking people in the town to be vigilant about these type of crimes. Always ask for identification, and if you’re unsure don’t let people into your house.

“If they’re genuine officials, they’ll come back at a later date.

“Also, if you suspect there may be such criminals knocking on doors where you live, please report it to us on the non-emergency number of 101.”