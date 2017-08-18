Scampton Airshow to salute RAF’s close links with the county of Lincolnshire

This year’s inaugural Scampton Airshow will feature two special flypasts to salute the Royal Air Force’s close links with the county of Lincolnshire.

The airshow, which takes place at RAF Scampton on September 9th-10th, will see the nine Hawks of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, in formation with a Sentinel airborne surveillance aircraft. On the Saturday only, this formation will be followed by a Sentry airborne warning and control system platform.

The Bombardier Sentinel R.1 is operated by No 5 (Army Co-operation) Squadron at RAF Waddington. Based on Bombardier’s very successful Global Express executive jet, it has proved its worth in many operational theatres. The Sentinel is the RAF’s only long-range, wide-area battlefield surveillance asset, providing critical intelligence and target tracking information to British and Coalition forces. Using the aircraft’s powerful radar the mission crew can identify and track numerous targets over great distances, passing on the information in near-real time.

No 8 Squadron, also stationed at Waddington, operates the Sentry AEW.1 – the E-3D version of Boeing’s well-known AWACS (airborne warning and control system) platform – in the airborne surveillance and command and control role. The Sentry’s roles include air and sea surveillance, airborne command and control, and weapons control.

The aircraft’s mission systems can separate, manage and display targets individually on situation displays within the aircraft, or can transmit the information to ground-based and ship-based units using a wide variety of digital data links.

Lincolnshire is known to many as being among the RAF’s great heartlands, given the number of bases that have been located within the county past and present. The combination of the Red Arrows from Scampton and the Sentinel and Sentry from Waddington – both of which will be making their only flying display appearances this year – is sure to be an occasion to remember.

In addition to the aircraft on display in the air and on the ground, visitors will be treated to a wide range of fun-filled family entertainment taking place on the airfield throughout the day.