School children celebrate Lincolnshire Day at showground

Local schools will join the county-wide celebration of Lincolnshire Day during an action-packed day at the Lincolnshire Showground next week.

Together with school children from different primary schools across Lincolnshire the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society will launch its new educational event with a day of hands-on and interactive activities all related to the county’s food, farming, aviation, heritage and tourism on Friday 29 September.

Ahead of Lincolnshire Day on Sunday 1 October, pupils have been invited to visit the Showground to take part in a day of activities and celebrate everything that’s great about Lincolnshire while learning about the different crops that are grown across the county. Children will have the opportunity to make cheese, get creative with different arts and crafts and make their own Lincolnshire flag-shaped pizza – plus lots more!

Education and Development Officer, Rosie Crust, said: “As the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society we are really passionate about Lincolnshire and want to celebrate everything that’s great about our county – from the delicious local produce to the beautiful iconic landmarks.

“By inviting school children to join us for our own celebration of Lincolnshire Day we hope to impart a little seed of this enthusiasm and love for our county onto the younger generation, along with enhancing their knowledge and understanding of Lincolnshire’s traditions, history and culture.”